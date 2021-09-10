STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops step in, cancer patient’s family to get house of their own

 Policing, it is said, is more than enforcing law and order.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:53 AM

Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick lays the foundation stone for the house that the Kodanad police are building for Satheesan K | EXPRESS 

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Policing, it is said, is more than enforcing law and order. Rather, it is about reaching out to the needy. Proving just that, the Ernakulam Rural police have extended a helping hand to Satheesan K of Kurichilakode, who is suffering from cancer. His biggest wish is a secure home for his two daughters, wife and ageing mother. Now, the Kodanadu police is constructing a house for him.

Satheesan, 55, has been seeking the help of well-wishers to build a house. A painting worker, he is suffering from bone cancer. He underwent five chemotherapies but the disease has been detected in his intestine too. First diagnosed five years ago, the family has had to spend lakhs of rupees for treatment. 

With Satheesan unable to even stand up, his wife Sheeba has to remain by his side for assistance and is unable to go for work. Taking up the responsibility, his elderly mother, Kalyani, is working in different households to make ends meet. She is now the sole breadwinner of the family, helping to pay the house rent and meet the treatment expenses of Satheesan. But she is not sure how long she can sustain that.

The family currently lives in a rented house. Their daughters are students of the St Thomas HSS, Malayattoor. The elder, Devika, is in Class 10 while her sister, Devna, is in Class 1. The family owns five cents but are not in a position to construct a house there.“I’m unable to work. My only wish now is a secure home for my children,” said Satheesan. After coming to know about his plight, the SHO of Kodanadu police station, Saji Markose, decided to pitch in. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick too took a special interest to help fulfil the struggling family’s dream.

“As this is a genuine case, the SHO took an initiative to construct a home for Satheesan. Community policing is aimed at reducing the gap between the public and the police. We will extend whatever help possible within our limits,” said Karthick, who laid the foundation stone for the house. To raise the required fund, the police constituted a committee under the local panchayat member. The police decided to construct a 700-sq-ft house for the family within three months.

