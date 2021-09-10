Maid hid father’s Covid infection to cause death, woman complains

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police are probing a unique murder accusation case after a woman lodged a complaint stating that her father, 74, died after the maid at his house hid his Covid infection deliberately and delayed treatment.

In her complaint, Shireen PH of Kumbalangi also alleged that the maid — 45-year-old Jameela of Kodungallur — had taken away 80 sovereigns of gold, documents pertaining to the ownership of her father’s flat and a shop, and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

The Palarivattom police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the matter. According to the complaint, Jameela had been working at his apartment in Karukappally since 2017. The maid forcibly kept her father in house arrest and did not inform anyone in the family when he contracted Covid, Shireen alleged. Though her father was admitted to a Covid care centre, he breathed his last on May 5 this year.

The police officers said a probe is under way, but the accused is yet to be arrested. A preliminary investigation revealed that, though the deceased person had two daughters who were married, he preferred to stay alone at his apartment. The housemaid was employed to look after him. “We are verifying certain allegations raised by the complainant. A decision to arrest the househelp will be taken only after confirming the details,” said an officer.

When Jameela moved the Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, the police submitted that “the investigation is in its initial stage and arrest would be required only if the offences alleged against the petitioner are made out.” The police said they were verifying Jameela’s background and finances. She has been charged under 15 different IPC sections including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 304 a (causing death by negligence), the police added.