STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maid hid father’s Covid infection to cause death, woman complains

She fled with 80 sovereigns of gold, property documents & C3 lakh, says complainant

Published: 10th September 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police are probing a unique murder accusation case after a woman lodged a complaint stating that her father, 74, died after the maid at his house hid his Covid infection deliberately and delayed treatment.

In her complaint, Shireen PH of Kumbalangi also alleged that the maid — 45-year-old Jameela of Kodungallur — had taken away 80 sovereigns of gold, documents pertaining to the ownership of her father’s flat and a shop, and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

The Palarivattom police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the matter. According to the complaint, Jameela had been working at his apartment in Karukappally since 2017. The maid forcibly kept her father in house arrest and did not inform anyone in the family when he contracted Covid, Shireen alleged. Though her father was admitted to a Covid care centre, he breathed his last on May 5 this year. 

The police officers said a probe is under way, but the accused is yet to be arrested. A preliminary investigation revealed that, though the deceased person had two daughters who were married, he preferred to stay alone at his apartment. The housemaid was employed to look after him. “We are verifying certain allegations raised by the complainant. A decision to arrest the househelp will be taken only after confirming the details,” said an officer. 

When Jameela moved the Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, the police submitted that “the investigation is in its initial stage and arrest would be required only if the offences alleged against the petitioner are made out.” The police said they were verifying Jameela’s background and finances. She has been charged under 15 different IPC sections including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 304 a (causing death by negligence), the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp