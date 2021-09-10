Out of remote control!

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Life in the fast lane is not just meant for expensive race cars. You needn’t shell out a fortune to ride and experience these high-end cars either, says 23-year-old Anandhu MS. His fleet on wheels includes Radio Controlled (RC) models of Cen Colosuss Monster Truck, Toyota Supra Nissan GTR R34, TRX 4 Sport Offroad car, Porsche Drift Car, and more. When he feels like it, he takes these expensive cars for a spin and that is a thrill of its own, he says.

A commerce graduate, the young gearhead used to build cars since he was a kid. Soon, he started getting interested in hobby-grade RC cars. “This is my happiness,” says Anandhu who hails from Kakkanad, Ernakulam. Anandhu was about 11 when he got his first toy-grade RC vehicle — a BMW RC car. But he knew very little about them back then. Once he finished taking it on rides, he started rebuilding it. “As kids, we are always fascinated with how things work. I would tear the RC cars down and rebuild them differently. Even now building a car is a thrilling emotion so I keep doing it,” says Anandhu who just got his hands on a 1996 model RC Nissan GT-R. “I have been waiting for this one. I got it from Hong Kong because they don’t make this model anymore,” he says. And what he can’t get, he builds. For instance, his RC Toyota Supra.

A cinematographer by profession, he loves to blend the two facets of his passion. He takes interesting videos with his RC cars drifting or thundering them through muddy waters. “I can easily bring out their high performance and sportiness through the frames and help people feel it too,” he says. His RC Monster Truck is much like Anandhu’s identity. He is so attached to it that he carries it wherever he goes. And there is an anecdote behind that. He really wanted an RC Monster Truck but didn’t have enough money for it. So he sold his car, his real car, a Chevrolet Optra, without much thought! “I spent half the money I got from the sale to buy the Monster Truck. I take it wherever I go,” he says.

He dreams of popularising hobby-grade RC cars. “Right now we don’t have specialised stores selling them,” he says. To people who dismiss hobby grade RC cars as toys, Anandhu has just one thing to say. “Once you experience them, your opinon will change. You may never be able to afford their originals, but he RC models are quite close. Once you ride them, you will get addicted,” he says. “I am not rich. I invest my hard-earned money in these cars. People ask me why I can’t invest in gold or land instead. I tell them it wouldn’t make me happy,” he adds.

The main challenge, Anandhu says, is maintenance. “Since the cars are expensive, their parts are too. If you use them vigorously, they require intense maintenance — much like a normal car,” he says. His social media page, RC Motoworks, sells hobby-grade RC cars. In time, he hopes to start a retail store.

