STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

14-year-old drowns in sea while taking bath, four rescued

Five classmates’ outing to the Valappu beach ended on a tragic note as one of them drowned in the sea on Friday. Arjun, 14, son of Roshan of Puthuvypeen,is the deceased.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five classmates’ outing to the Valappu beach ended on a tragic note as one of them drowned in the sea on Friday. Arjun, 14, son of Roshan of Puthuvypeen,is the deceased. The other four 14-year-olds — Nandhu, Ashlin, Drupan Das, all from Vypeen, and Navaneeth, from Palluruthi — had a narrow escape as they were rescued by fishermen.

The accident took place around 4pm when the five children, all students of the St Albert’s High School, reached the beach to bathe. Fisherman Raghu P who, along with P Satheesh, rescued the children, said the screams of the children had grabbed their attention.

“By the time we reached there, three children had already drifted into the sea due to the undercurrent. Since they were more than 60 metres away from the shore, we took our country boat and brought them out. It took nearly 15 minutes to rescue them,” said Raghu.

Though the three children were unconscious at the time, Arjun lost his life before reaching the hospital. “The sea has been rough for the past two days. The children were playing adjacent to the shore but they were trapped when the heavy waves pounded them,” said Satheesh.

Meanwhile, the police said the condition of the other four children was stable. “Two children showed some breathing difficulty in the initial stage, but later recovered completely. They are now out of danger, but are a bit disturbed mentally as they lost a close friend,” said a police officer. The body of Arjun has been shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital and will be handed over to the family after autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp