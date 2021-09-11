14-year-old drowns in sea while taking bath, four rescued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five classmates’ outing to the Valappu beach ended on a tragic note as one of them drowned in the sea on Friday. Arjun, 14, son of Roshan of Puthuvypeen,is the deceased. The other four 14-year-olds — Nandhu, Ashlin, Drupan Das, all from Vypeen, and Navaneeth, from Palluruthi — had a narrow escape as they were rescued by fishermen.

The accident took place around 4pm when the five children, all students of the St Albert’s High School, reached the beach to bathe. Fisherman Raghu P who, along with P Satheesh, rescued the children, said the screams of the children had grabbed their attention.

“By the time we reached there, three children had already drifted into the sea due to the undercurrent. Since they were more than 60 metres away from the shore, we took our country boat and brought them out. It took nearly 15 minutes to rescue them,” said Raghu.

Though the three children were unconscious at the time, Arjun lost his life before reaching the hospital. “The sea has been rough for the past two days. The children were playing adjacent to the shore but they were trapped when the heavy waves pounded them,” said Satheesh.

Meanwhile, the police said the condition of the other four children was stable. “Two children showed some breathing difficulty in the initial stage, but later recovered completely. They are now out of danger, but are a bit disturbed mentally as they lost a close friend,” said a police officer. The body of Arjun has been shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital and will be handed over to the family after autopsy.