32-year-old police officer found hanging in Mookkannoor lodge

Published: 11th September 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old civil police officer (CPO) was found hanging at a lodge in Mookkannoor near Angamaly on Friday. Preliminary investigation suggests he died by suicide.

The deceased is Rahul Vasu, a native of Mulanthuruthy who was working as CPO in Puthencruz police station. Rahul had checked into the lodge around 8.30pm on Thursday. When the employees of the lodge tried to wake him up on Friday, there was no response.

They checked and found him hanging from the ceiling. The staff then alerted the police. The body was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital after the inquest for postmortem examination. No suicide note was recovered. Though his family members feel financial constraints drove Rahul to suicide, the exact cause is unknown.

“Rahul was last seen in the Puthencruz police station on Wednesday. A missing complaint had been registered after his phone was found to be switched off since Thursday,” said an officer at the station. The officer said Rahul’s wife is a nurse in Israel and the couple has a six-year-old child. 

“Rahul joined Kerala Police in 2012-13. He had taken a few loans recently even though his wife draws a good salary. His colleagues and family members think financial issues forced him to end his life. However, more investigation is required to ascertain the reason,” said the officer.

