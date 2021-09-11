STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blow your mind!

Ridhu’s candles looks like delectable desserts cloaked in a chocolatey grandeur — like a brownie or a crunchy macaron

Published: 11th September 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The basic white, odourless pillar candles are a thing of the past. Candles are not just about lighting up a room anymore, it is more about lighting up your spirit! At Ridhu VC’s ‘Lavender Candles’, they are decorative elements that aesthetically add value to a room or enhance one’s mood, while also looking like irresistible snacks.

Ridhu’s journey began in 2020 right before the pandemic. Back then, she was reselling dresses and jewellery online, but she wasn’t happy with it. “I was surfing social media pages late one night and that is when I came across an Irani page that had candles of multiple shapes. That inspired me and wanted to take up making unique candles,” says Ridhu, a Calicut native.

The first candle Ridhu made looked like a macaron. Then she moved on to flowers, doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and so on. Her candles are all vegan, made from vegetable wax, paraffin wax or soy wax. Tea lights, container candles, pillar candles and designer candles are part of her collection now, and the newest lineup includes wax melts, which can replace fragrance oils in diffusers.

The most interesting aspect is how Ridhu’s candles come with embedded Spotify codes that you can use to play some good music while the candle is lit. “Sometimes people request for a particular song so I do that for them on the container of the candle. I take a lot of care to ensure that every part of the candle looks beautiful,” says Ridhu.  

So far, she has completed over 1,000 orders. “I am living my dream now. I have always wanted to be a successful entrepreneur and create something original. Now, I have to keep thinking of new ideas to keep my venture interesting,” says Ridhu.

