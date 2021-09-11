Revenue generation: Kochi Metro to lease out retail, office spaces

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of garnering more non- ticketing revenue, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to lease/rent out more than 40,000-sq-ft of space available at the various metro stations at reasonable rates through an established auction procedure. Kochi Metro’s new MD Loknath Behera, has already made it clear that increasing ridership and garnering more revenue by exploring available options are essential for the development of KMRL. The auction will take place during this month-end or in early October.

KMRL authorities said the metro has large areas available on station premises, especially in station buildings.”To attract more people to the metro, it is essential to make the metro stations more active along with making them avenues of income generation. It will be a great opportunity to occupy the retail as well as office spaces in premium metro stations at attractive rates,” said a KMRl officer.

There are retail/kiosk/commercial spaces available at Aluva, Pulinchodu, Companypady, Ambattukavu, Kalamassery, Cusat, Edappally, JLN Stadium, Elamkulam, Vyttila, Thykoodam and Pettah stations. Office spaces are available at Aluva, Pulinchodu, Muttom, Kalamassery, Pathadippalam, Edappally, Elamkulam and Vyttila metro stations. The KMRL will also make arrangements for interested parties to physically inspect the spaces on scheduled dates.

Uninterrupted power and water supply will be the two major advantages for those opting for metro stations, said the officer. “The tenants will stand to benefit from the metro’s security apparatus and location advantage while occupying the area,” added the officer.

Automatic sanitiser machine

As part of Covid preventive measures and to ensure the safety of metro passengers, KMRL has installed automatic sanitiser machines at all the metro stations. Mayor M Anil Kumar inaugurated the installation machines developed by Ligero Kochi, a startup company under the Kerala Startup Mission.