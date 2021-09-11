STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Revenue generation: Kochi Metro to lease out retail, office spaces

The KMRL will also  make arrangements for interested parties to physically inspect the spaces on scheduled dates.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of garnering more non- ticketing revenue, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to lease/rent out more than 40,000-sq-ft of space available at the various metro stations at reasonable rates through an established auction procedure. Kochi Metro’s new MD Loknath Behera, has already made it clear that increasing ridership and garnering more revenue by exploring available options are essential for the development of KMRL. The auction will take place during this month-end or in early October.

KMRL authorities said the metro has large areas available on station premises, especially in station buildings.”To attract more people to the metro, it is essential to make the metro stations more active along with making them avenues of income generation. It will be a great opportunity to occupy the retail as well as office spaces in premium metro stations at attractive rates,” said a KMRl officer.

There are retail/kiosk/commercial spaces available at Aluva, Pulinchodu, Companypady, Ambattukavu, Kalamassery, Cusat, Edappally, JLN Stadium, Elamkulam, Vyttila, Thykoodam and Pettah stations. Office spaces are available at Aluva, Pulinchodu, Muttom, Kalamassery, Pathadippalam, Edappally, Elamkulam and Vyttila metro stations.  The KMRL will also  make arrangements for interested parties to physically inspect the spaces on scheduled dates.

Uninterrupted power and water supply will be the two major advantages for those opting for metro stations, said the officer.  “The tenants will stand to benefit from the metro’s security apparatus and location advantage while occupying the area,” added the officer.

Automatic sanitiser machine
As part of Covid preventive measures and to ensure the safety of metro passengers, KMRL has installed automatic sanitiser machines at all the metro stations. Mayor M Anil Kumar inaugurated the installation machines developed by Ligero Kochi, a startup company under the Kerala Startup Mission. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp