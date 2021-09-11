Three of a family found dead at North Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of a family, including a man, wife and a three-year-old kid, were found dead at their home adjacent to the North Paravoor private bus stand on Friday night.

The deceased are Sunil Raj, 38, his wife Krishnendhu, and son Aarav. According to the police, the couple allegedly committed suicide after strangling the kid to death.

As per the report sourced from the police, the incident came to light when one of their relatives came to their house when they didn’t respond to phone calls. While Krishnendu was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Sunil was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling.

Preliminary report suggests that it is a case of suicide. The exact reasons can be traced only after conducting the autopsy, said the police.