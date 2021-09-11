STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two critically injured as van crashes into truck

Police said the accident occurred around 7.45pm when the apple-laden van was proceeding to Alappuzha.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:36 AM

The pickup van which met with the accident near Pathalam Bridge near Kalamassery on Friday night

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons hailing from Alappuzha district were critically injured when the pick-up van in which they were travelling collided with a container lorry near Pathalam bridge under Binanipuram police station on Friday night.

Police said the accident occurred around 7.45pm when the apple-laden van was proceeding to Alappuzha. Police said they had to break open the front cabin of the van to rescue the driver and the co-passenger, who were trapped in the debris following the collision.

The two have been admitted to a private hospital and their condition is said to be critical. Police said they came with apple load to sell them to a wholesale godown but their consignment was rejected. The pick-up van first hit a car before colliding with the lorry.

