Brothers held for duping customers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have arrested two Malayali brothers residing in New Delhi who allegedly cheated several people promising to arrange loans through online platforms. The arrested persons are Vivek Prasad, 29, and his brother Vinay Prasad, 23, both natives of Raghubir Nagar, New Delhi. The duo was arrested from New Delhi by Thrissur Cyber police station officials in connection with an online cheating case last month.

A case was registered against the duo at Panangad police station for swindling Rs 1.5 lakh promising to arrange Rs 2 lakh as loan. According to police, the accused created loan processing documents by copying formats of various banks to dupe customers. The duo used to approach customers by sending SMS and email. They take money from customers in the form of processing fees and insurance for the loan. With the permission of the court, Panangad police recorded their arrest at the jail. Later, the court granted the custody of the accused persons to Panangad police.