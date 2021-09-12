STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor, rushed to hospital, dies after her car fatally knocks down two women

The women were on morning walk; doc was being taken to hosp for emergency cardiac care

Published: 12th September 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two women were killed and two others were injured early on Saturday after a car rushing a doctor to hospital for emergency cardiac care ran headlong into the  four women, who were out for their morning walk near Pazhangad at Kizhakkambalam.

Subaida Kunjumuhammad, 49 and  Naseema Yousuf, 48, both from Pazhangad in Kizhakkambalam, are the deceased walkers. Swapna, 50, of Pookkattupady, the homoeopath, who was being rushed to hospital by her husband, died after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Sajida Samad and Beevi Kunjumuhammad were the injured morning walkers.

The car driven by deceased
Swapna’s husband | Express

The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car carrying Swapna lost control and ran into the four-member group. Subaida, who suffered serious head injuries, died on the spot while Naseema died of the injuries sustained in the mishap at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Swapna, who had showed symptoms of  cardiac arrest, died nearly an hour after reaching the hospital. The hospital authorities said that Swapna died of cardiac arrest.

“Swapna’s husband was taking her to a private hospital near Kizhakkambalam,” said a police officer. However, it emerged that the husband didn’t stop the car at the accident scene.

“After reaching the hospital, he asked the hospital authorities to send an ambulance to the accident spot. We are confirming the details to ascertain whether Swapna died due to the accident or from cardiac arrest,” said the officer. A pall of gloom descended on Malekkamolam ward  where the two friends, who kept each other company even on their final journey, were a lively presence for many, many years.  

CASE REGISTERED
Police are ascertaining whether Swapna died due to the accident or from cardiac arrest. A case has been registered against the driver of the car

