Doctors extract fishing hook from cat’s intestine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A cat has nine lives, they say. And if Persian cat Momu could speak, she can vouch that there are at least two, thanks to the doctors at the Ernakulam District Veterinary Centre. Averting a crisis that could have potentially turned fatal, the veterinarians recently surgically removed a fishing hook from the cat’s intestine, thereby providing her with a fresh lease of life.

Momu was out on an evening walk with her owner Sarath a few weeks ago, when she found a small fish on the river bank and swallowed it whole. Fortunately, Sarath realised soon enough that his cat might have swallowed a fishing hook and nylon thread along with the fish, and immediately rushed her to the veterinary centre. After the X-ray and scan reports revealed that a steel hook had pierced part of Momu’s small intestine, a five-member team of doctors successfully performed a surgery to extract the hook and repair the intestinal damage.