No evidence: Drug case accused gets bail

At a time when Kerala Police are making tall claims on their capability to probe cyber crimes, an investigation team drew a blank in submitting evidence in a narcotics seizure case.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:55 AM

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Kerala Police are making tall claims on their capability to probe cyber crimes, an investigation team drew a blank in submitting evidence in a narcotics seizure case. The failure on the part of the police came out when the bail petition, filed by the 29-year-old arrested in the case, came up for hearing before a local court. Nevin Augustine of Kunnel Road, Vaduthala was arrested on March 27 by the City police on the charge of trafficking 8.37 gm of LSD stamps procured via the darknet .

He was arrested and slapped with charges under Section 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. While the police claimed that he was arrested for sourcing the LSD stamps through the darknet and later handing over the contraband to another person for selling it  locally, the accused contended that apart from the confession made by the other person, there was absolutely no material evidence to connect him with the offence.

The police have submitted that the LSD stamps recovered from the residence of the other person were handed over to him by the accused for the purpose of sale. However, the court didn’t accept the police version. “The case diary in this case does not reveal that the computer or the gadge used accused for the online transaction to purchase LSD stamps,were traced or taken into custody. ,” the court said, while granting bail to the accused.

