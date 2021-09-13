Ernakulam district reports 2,572 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 2,572 new Covid cases. Among those tested positive also includes four healthcare workers and nine migrant labourers. According to health officials, the source of infection of 29 persons could not be traced. Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 15.41%. Thrikkakara (79) followed by Tripunithura (66) reported most number of cases.

As many as 3,773 Covid patients recovered from the infection. A total of 33,580 Covid patients are under treatment in the district, of which 27,714 patients are being treated at their homes, while 1,223 undergoing treatment at private hospitals.