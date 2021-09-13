Mane Kancor donates tabs to students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mane Kancor, a pioneer in the field of global spice extract, donated 10 tabs to Government LP School, Chengamanad, under the state government’s Vidyakiranam Scheme. Mane Kancor director and CEO Geemon Korah handed over the tabs to the headmistress of the school.

The Vidyakiranam scheme aims to empower students from poor economic backgrounds to be part of the new wave of education powered by digital technology.

Under the scheme, MLA Roji M John accepted 50 tabs for 15 schools in the Angamaly constituency at a function inaugurated by MP Benny Behnan. Nedumbassery grama panchayat president P V Kunju accepted 54 tabs for the students in the panchayat.