Mystery behind death of 3-member family at North Paravoor continues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery still remains in the incident in which a three-member family was found dead at their residence at North Paravoor town. The police said Sunil, 38, had a severe illness and that it could have driven the family to taken the extreme step.

His wife Krishnendu, 30, and their three-and-a-half-year- old son Arav Krishna of Vattaparambath House near the private bus stand at North Paravoor were found dead on Friday. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple took the extreme step after murdering the child.

The bodies of Sunil and Krishnendu were found hanging from fans in two rooms. The child was found on the bed. The bodies were spotted by relative Sajeev, who arrived at the house late in the evening, after Sunil did not pick up the phone despite being called several times. He informed the police and his other relatives.

Sunil was a lift technician in Abu Dhabi and the family was not experiencing any financial crisis. Sunil returned home due to the pandemic and he was all set to go back. Krishnendu was a native of Pachalam.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

However, police said Sunil had been suffering from a severe disease and this might have forced him to take the extreme step. “They have been suffering severe health issues and we are examining this angle. Cases of unnatural death and murder under Section 302 for the death of the child have been registered. A detailed probe is under way,” said Paravoor Inspector of Police Sojo Vargheese.

The police are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to ascertain the reason behind the deaths. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the autopsy at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery and the cremation were held.

On Thursday, the couple took Sunil’s mother Latha to her ancestral home at Cheriya Pallamthuruth and visited Krishnendu’s house at Pachalam in the city. They told Latha they would come and take her back on Friday and returned to their house at North Paravoor around 11pm, said the police.