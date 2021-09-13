STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naval sailor, Kochi man foil woman’s suicide attempt

A naval sailor and a Kochi resident rescued a 26-year-old woman who jumped off Venduruthy bridge to end her life here on Sunday. 

The Navy’s patrolling boat scouring the vicinity of Venduruthy bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A naval sailor and a Kochi resident rescued a 26-year-old woman who jumped off Venduruthy bridge to end her life here on Sunday. Sailor Anand Kumar and Rajesh P G of Kochi, who were passing through the bridge, risked their lives to rescue Alappuzha native Akshama Pradeep, who attempted to take the extreme step allegedly due to mental stress.

Akshama reached the bridge around 1.50pm and jumped into the backwater. “Anand and Rajesh saw her and jumped after her,” said a Navy spokesperson. Despite the strong undercurrent, the duo managed to prevent Akshama from drifting into the sea. A naval patrolling boat that was operating in the vicinity located the three persons and brought them ashore.

The Navy officials took Akshama to Naval Hospital INHS Sanjivani.  After she recovered, Akshama was shifted to a private hospital. The spokesperson said both Anand and Rajesh were in good health and were discharged from the hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

