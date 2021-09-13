‘Sponsor a jab’ on, Ernakulam district hopes to attain 100% vaccination this month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid vaccination drive in Ernakulam district is going on in full swing. Nearly 90% of the people above 18 years have been administered at least one dose of vaccine so far. According to health officials, 100% vaccination will be achieved by the end of this month. As part of this initiative, the district administration has launched the ‘Sponsor A Jab’ campaign.

Community organisations, banks, departments, offices, arts and sports clubs, companies, commercial establishments and even individuals can sponsor vaccines for others who are yet to be vaccinated or awaiting a second dose. The local self-government bodies can identify such sponsors in their areas. The rate of one dose vaccine is `782, including GST.

“Sponsoring vaccination of persons, including migrant workers and those belonging to the underprivileged sections, will be given priority. Through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited’s (KMSCL) online portal, they can pay and become sponsors. It is a part of the state-wide campaign,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.

Meanwhile, in the wake of schools and colleges reopening in October, special camps will be set up for vaccinating teachers on a priority basis. A panchayat-level list will be prepared ahead of starting the camps. According to health officials, as and when the Central government allows vaccination of children below 18 years, facilities will be set up in schools to do the same.

“The cases and deaths reported are much lower than we expected. For the last few days, the number of Covid patients has been declining slowly. We expect the cases to come down further in the coming days too,” said Jafar Malik.

Under the ‘Guest Vax’ campaign, 50% of the migrant labourers have received the Covid jabs. According to the data with the labour department, 77,991 migrant labourers have been identified in the district. “Most of them are vaccinated with first dose. Through team effort and coordination with other departments including health and local self-government bodies, we have been able to facilitate vaccination of migrant labourers.

Over 100 vaccination camps have been set up for them,” said a labour official. So far, 37.28 lakh doses have been administered to people in the district, of whom 10.41 lakh have been fully vaccinated and 26.87 lakh have received at least one dose.