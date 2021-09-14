11 Ernakulam govt schools to get new life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eleven government schools in the district will get renovated as part of the plan to upgrade schools in the public sector. All the institutions under the project will be launched on Tuesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan online. As many as 92 schools, 48 higher secondary laboratories, and three higher secondary libraries will be opened across the state along with laying the foundation stones for 107 new school buildings.

Various departments have joined hands to raise funds from KIIFB, NABARD, MLA fund, SSK, and through other schemes to renovate the schools and elevate them to match the hi-tech schools in the private sector, said an official from the department of education. In Ernakulam district, the inauguration of the 100-day public education protection project will be held on Tuesday.

This includes the construction of new classrooms, toilets, digital classrooms with an internet connection, kitchens and dining areas. Renovation works with the help of funds worth `2 crore from NABARD will be held in Government High School, Palissery, Government High School, Nochima, and Government High School, Aroor.

New academic blocks will be constructed at Government Higher Secondary School, Palissery, Government Higher Secondary School, Manjapra, Government Higher Secondary School, Muppathadam, Government Higher Secondary School, Edathala, Kaloor MT Government Higher Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School, Chovvara, Poothrukka Higher Secondary School, and Chottanikkara Higher Secondary School, using `1 crore fund from KIIFB.

Premaja A, the headmistress at Government Upper Primary School, Vennala, said the construction works of eight classrooms, one portico room, one staff room, and five bathrooms were completed at her school under the project. The century-old school will be getting a new lease of life with the renovation, said the headmistress.

Government High School, Nellikkuzhy, is also getting a facelift as part of the project. “Funds amounting to `2 crore from NABARD will be used in the construction of the new facilities. This had been a primary school and was upgraded to a high school in 2013,” said Gafoor N, headmaster of the school.

