STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Call to appoint new head for GCDA

In a letter submitted to the chief minister, the organisation has demanded to disband the agency if the situation remains the same. 

Published: 14th September 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the chairman position of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) remaining vacant for more than a month, many Kochi-based organisations are calling for an appointing of a new head for effective implementation of projects. “It has been a month since GCDA going ahead with its projects without a chairman. As the agency holds a vital role in Kochi’s future developments, the government should appoint an expert to execute the proposals in time,” said Felix J Pulludan, president of Greater Cochin Development Watch, a Kochi-based watchdog.

In a letter submitted to the chief minister, the organisation has demanded to disband the agency if the situation remains the same. “It’s pointless to spend crores of rupees as salary for over 200 officials who can not even look after existing projects. Other than creating red tape, the agency, which was established in 1976, has not been able to contribute anything to the growth of the city in the last few decades. Similarly, Goshree Development Authority (GIDA), established in 1994, has also become a white elephant these days,” he said.

With the lack of initiatives from both agencies, Greater Cochin Development Watch has demanded a more proactive approach from the government. “GCDA has announced ambitious projects like Goshree-Mamangalam Road, Thammanam-Pulleppady Road widening, Ring Road and Bund Road projects around four decades ago, nothing has materialised so far. On the other hand, GIDA hasn’t been able to improve the life of Kochi’s islets after the construction of Goshree bridges. What’s the point in continuing with such agency without no results?” asked Felix.

 While significant projects under the agency are getting delayed, Better Kochi Response Group, an NGO, has demanded to merge both agencies into Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA). “Though KMTA has formed to solely look after the transportation sector of the city, a spruced-up body on the lines of Delhi Development Authority with the participation of experts can effectively plan the future of the city. There is no logic in continuing with the agencies in its current format,” said S Gopakumar, president, Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG).

“While local bodies like Kochi Corporation can look after the upkeep of existing facilities, the Metropolitan Authority can come up with scientific planning for every sector. Instead of continuing with political appointments, the government should consider the formation of a broader development authority which chart out the development of Kochi city and its suburbs,” he added.

‘LSGD MIN WILL DECIDE’
A source close to GCDA has clarified that the final decision regarding the appointment of the chairman will be taken by the Minister for Local Self Governments. “It’s up to the minister to decide. As it is a political appointment, the suggestion of the CPIM state committee will also be considered in the matter,” said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GCDA
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp