Infopark to be fully Covid vaccinated by this month, stage set for reopening

Setting stage for IT companies to resume normal operations, Kochi Infopark will achieve complete vaccination status before the end of this month.

The Infopark in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting stage for IT companies to resume normal operations, Kochi Infopark will achieve complete vaccination status before the end of this month. “The second dose vaccination is in full swing with many companies inoculating their employees and family members and also support staff,” a release said here.

The second dose vaccination drive by Infopark in association with Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, will be held from September 22 to 24. Infopark will get 10,000 doses of vaccine from TEC Hospital for the drive. The first dose of vaccination was completed in June.

Various companies have already achieved the complete vaccination status. “Some companies that have completed vaccination have resumed normal operations. While companies may not completely shift from the WFH mode, more companies will return to IT parks in the coming months. In addition to complete vaccination, the reopening of schools will also pave the way for more staff to return to their offices,” said John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks.

Major companies such as UST and Qbust have also conducted second dose vaccination camps for Infopark employees and their families in recent days. 1,265 Qburst employees and their kin inoculated in Kochi and Koratty Infoparks. Another company, MindCurve, also distributed 400 second doses for its workforce. Companies also provide vaccines to support staff.

