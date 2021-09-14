Liquor mafia: Excise officials delay chemical analysis to help accused get bail

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another episode of the alleged unholy nexus between the spirit mafia and excise officials has come to light with insiders revealing that a few officials delayed the chemical analysis in a case to help an accused get bail within days of his arrest. It was based on a specific intelligence input that an excise team raided the godown of a major toddy contractor, identified as Xavier Paul, at Perumbavoor on September 1 and seized 2,460 litres of allegedly adulterated toddy.

“It was a high priority case. But there has been a delay in sending samples for chemical analysis,” said a source with the excise. According to the probe report, the accused -- the licensee of the toddy shops in Perumbavoor Range Group¬1 -- was found to be in possession of 2,460 litres of artificial adulterated toddy kept on the premises of a Perumbavoor building belonging to him. He was booked under Section 58 and 67(B) of the Abkari Act, and was remanded in judicial custody.

When his bail application came up for hearing on September 9 before a local court, the accused submitted that the recovered toddy was the excess, unsold toddy that he had kept on the premises of his building to be destroyed. He also contested the accusation that the seized toddy was spurious.

The court, which granted the accused bail, found that he had erred by storing toddy on unlicensed premises and that it amounts to an offence under Section 56(b) of the Abkari Act. But the excise department failed to provide any evidence to prove that the seized toddy was adulterated.

“Apart from the predilected presumption of the detecting officer, there is no material to show that the toddy seized in this case was adulterated. As far as the present case is concerned, the samples said to have been collected from the toddy are yet to be forwarded to the Chemical Analysis Laboratory. Therefore, it is not possible to presume the commission of offence under Section 58 of the Abkari Act in the absence of a Chemical Analysis Report revealing that the toddy seized in this case contained adulterants or noxious substances,” the court said.

However, a senior excise officer said certain procedural delay was normal in sending a sample for analysis. “A lot of samples are collected on a daily basis as part of checking. Once we get the chemical analysis report in this particular case, we will approach the court against the accused,” the officer said.