Now, Mulanthuruthy to do away with ‘sir’, ‘madam’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The concept of putting an end to using salutations like “sir” and “madam” in local self-government institutions seems to be getting a warm reception as several local bodies have started implementing a form of addressing staff. In the latest development, the Mulanthuruthy block panchayat council too has decided to avoid such honorifics.

The panchayat has also decided to change the name of ‘application form’ to ‘demand form’ to get services from the block panchayat. Mathur panchayat in Palakkad district had kicked off the trend with its historic move recently. “The ruling and the opposition councillors agreed unanimously to take the decision. To promote it, sign boards will be erected in offices to spread awareness. People only need to use the designation of the addressee,” said Mulanthuruthy block panchayat president Raju P Nair.

Last week, the Paravur block panchayat had also banned the use of the same salutations. Instead of ‘kindly request’, they have asked the public to use ‘demand’ in the letter. Congress state president K Sudhakaran had urged the UDF-led local bodies to ban the use of such honorifics.