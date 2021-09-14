STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police trainees’ wait for passing-out parade continues

For thousands of police officers in the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the entry of around 2,400 civil police officer trainees would be a blessing.

Published: 14th September 2021 01:09 AM

KOCHI: For thousands of police officers in the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the entry of around 2,400 civil police officer trainees would be a blessing. Alas, the police department is yet to pave the way for their induction. The police trainees continue to await their passing-out parade despite the completion of the 210-day training, at a time when the state police force is reeling under a shortage of personnel. 

Even amid reports of a possible third Covid wave in the state, the department is delaying the finalisation of a date for the ceremonial passing-out parade, which would officially mark the completion of training, allege the cadets who have no option but to remain in their respective camps.

Trainees with the Kerala Armed Police-I (KAP-I), Thrissur, KAP-II, Palakkad, KAP-III, Adoor, KAP-IV, Kannur, KAP-V, Kuttikkanam, Special Armed Police (SAP), Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Special Police (MSP), Malappuram, Rapid Response and Rescue Force (RRRF), Pandikkad, and the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA), Thrissur, have been waiting for the passing-out parade.

This time, the trainees attached to the nine camps have completed more than 220 days of training. Amid the spike in Covid cases, they have completed both indoor and outdoor training that includes swimming, driving, 10-day rigorous anti-terror commando training, and training with the coast guard and in hilly terrain. Dismissing suggestions of delay, Armed Police Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar said the ceremony is slated to be held later this month. “No delay has occurred though the Covid pandemic hit the training schedule. The passing-out parade will be held in the last week of September,” he said.

Given a similar situation last year, the department had cut short the training period and thereby paved way for the entry of the previous batch into service. Besides, sub inspectors of two batches of the Kerala Police, who completed nine months of training at the training academy in Thrissur, took part in an e-passing-out parade, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the salute virtually. 

The current trainees said the department could conduct a virtual passing-out parade if the pandemic was the reason for the delay. However, Kerala Police Officers Association general secretary C R Biju said the completion of 210-working days cannot be considered as the completion of training.

