530 families receive title deeds in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 530 families in the district received title deeds on Tuesday, as part of the statewide distribution programme. Industries Minister P Rajeeve virtually inaugurated the district-level event. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod presided over the function held at Ernakulam Town Hall, and handed over land ownership documents to Kausalya of Kannamchery in Kakkanad. As many as 20 beneficiaries received title deeds at the function.

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan inaugurated the programme in Aluva taluk, while Angamaly MLA Roji M John distributed the title deeds to beneficiaries.