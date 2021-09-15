Kerala to equip volunteers for emergencies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will roll out Aapda Mitra Scheme, a project to train community volunteers to equip the state during emergencies. The scheme was already implimented on a pilot basis in Kottayam district for Rs 45 lakh and around 200 volunteers were trained to tackle drowning incidents and help with flood-related rescue operations.

The initiative, funded by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is being implemented in the state with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

“Around 1,300 community volunteers will be trained in Phase-II of the programme. We have already launched the preliminary works. We have been conducting campaigns to build awareness among the public on drowning,” said CJ Sathyakumar, hazard analyst at KSDMA.