Poll debacle: CPM demotes 10 leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the party’s poor performance in Ernakulam district in the assembly elections, the CPM has taken action against 10 senior leaders including C K Mani Shankar and K D Vincent. The disciplinary action follows reports submitted by senior party leaders C M Dinesh Mani, who probed the “unexpected defeats” in Piravom and Perumbavoor, and Gopi Kottamurikkal’s report which looked at the defeats in Tripunithura and Thrikkakkara seats.

CPM stand-in secretary A Vijayaraghavan endorsed the decision at the district secretariat meeting in the morning, followed by the district committee meeting in the afternoon. The CPM also decided to cut the area committees in Ernakulam to 16 from 20. The party scrapped Alangad, Nedumbassery, Kalady, Vyttila committees, which will be merged into Angamaly, Ernakulam, Tripunithura, Kalamassery, Perumbavoor and Paravoor.

While Mani Shankar was removed from the district committee, K D Vincent, the secretary of the Vyttila area committee, was taken out from all elected positions of the party. The action against both CPM leaders is for the party’s loss in the Thrikkakkara constituency, where Congress’ P T Thomas won with a comfortable margin.

For the loss in Perumbavoor, district committee member N C Mohanan, who is also the former chairman of public sector TELK, will receive a public censure. “The party felt that he was not active in campaigning, besides he nursed candidate ambition in the constituency,” said sources.

In Tripunithura, where party candidate M Swaraj lost to K Babu of Congress by a narrow margin, the party has demoted C N Sundaran from the district committee to the area committee. He was also removed from all elected positions. Similarly, for the loss in Piravom, the party demoted Shaju Jacob from the district committee to the Koothattukulam area committee while the Piravom local secretary was removed from all positions.