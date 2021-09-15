STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Poll debacle: CPM demotes 10 leaders

Following the party’s poor performance in Ernakulam district in the assembly elections, the CPM has taken action against 10 senior leaders including C K Mani Shankar and K D Vincent.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the party’s poor performance in Ernakulam district in the assembly elections, the CPM has taken action against 10 senior leaders including C K Mani Shankar and K D Vincent. The disciplinary action follows reports submitted by senior party leaders C M Dinesh Mani, who probed the “unexpected defeats” in Piravom and Perumbavoor, and Gopi Kottamurikkal’s report which looked at the defeats in Tripunithura and Thrikkakkara seats.

CPM stand-in secretary A Vijayaraghavan endorsed the decision at the district secretariat meeting in the morning, followed by the district committee meeting in the afternoon. The CPM also decided to cut the area committees in Ernakulam to 16 from 20. The party scrapped Alangad, Nedumbassery, Kalady, Vyttila committees, which will be merged into Angamaly, Ernakulam, Tripunithura, Kalamassery, Perumbavoor and Paravoor.

While Mani Shankar was removed from the district committee, K D Vincent, the secretary of the Vyttila area committee, was taken out from all elected positions of the party. The action against both CPM leaders is for the party’s loss in the Thrikkakkara constituency, where Congress’ P T Thomas won with a comfortable margin.

For the loss in Perumbavoor, district committee member N C Mohanan, who is also the former chairman of public sector TELK, will receive a public censure. “The party felt that he was not active in campaigning, besides he nursed candidate ambition in the constituency,” said sources.

In Tripunithura, where party candidate M Swaraj lost to K Babu of Congress by a narrow margin, the party has demoted C N Sundaran from the district committee to the area committee. He was also removed from all elected positions. Similarly, for the loss in Piravom, the party demoted Shaju Jacob from the district committee to the Koothattukulam area committee while the Piravom local secretary was removed from all positions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp