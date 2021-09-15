STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second online bicycle fest from October 2

Bicycle

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To promote cycling among the public, the second edition of the online international bicycle cultural festival ‘Cyclolsavam 2.0’ is all set to be held from October 2 to 5. The virtual festival is being organised by capital city-based Indus Cycling Embassy in association with bicycle ambassadors of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The logo of the event was released by Mayor Arya Rajendran in the presence of bicycle mayor Prakash P Gopinath, junior bicycle mayor Mathur B, bicycle brigade captain Devadath V and Attukal councillor Unnikrishnan. Entries have been invited to participate in the one-of-its-kind event which aims at providing a platform for the students of schools and colleges to showcase their talents.

“This is the second time we are organising such a festival. Last year, 458 students from across the country, including states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, participated in the event. We expect the same enthusiasm and participation this year too. The virtual festival will include competitions and also seminars by both national and international speakers from destinations like Amsterdam and Botswana,” said Prakash.

Besides the usual competitions such as essay writing and elocution, painting and poster making, some innovative competitions such as bicycle flower arrangement, video making and bicycle anthem competition will also be held as part of the festival. “Apart from the seminars and competitions, the four-day event aims to propagate the importance of cycling in this era of climate change,” said Prakash.

Last year, the competitions were held in four categories — up to class IV, Class V to VIII, Class IX to XII, and college and above. Competitions were also held for the differently-abled in each category. “E-certificates were given to the participants and books to the differently-abled during the first edition. This year, we plan to provide participants e-certificates and also discount coupons to buy cycles and accessories,” said one of the organisers. The registration for the competitions has already begun and will close on September 20.

LOGO UNVEILED
The logo of the event was released by Mayor Arya Rajendran in the presence of bicycle mayor Prakash P Gopinath, junior bicycle mayor Mathur B, bicycle brigade captain Devadath V and Attukal councillor Unnikrishnan

