Special panel to take up watch of Cochin Port

KOCHI: A committee chaired by Mayor M Anilkumar will take up the protection of Cochin Port soon. Representatives of associations of steamer agents, trailer owners, fishing boat owners, officials of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Merchant Chamber of Commerce will be part of the panel.

The mayor said that the port used to employ around 7,000 workers and now it has reduced to 1,000. The port, which was once the main centre for export for spices and seafood, is deteriorating rapidly.

The new panel will work jointly to resolve the issues related to the port. It will request the Centre and state governments to compensate for the damages caused by dredging and make necessary changes in policies. A committee will also be formed to study the environmental impact of dredging.

“It will be a collective, comprehensive and continuous mission. The introduction of the Vallarpadom International Transhipment Terminal has tarnished the demand for Cochin port,” said C D Nandakumar, the general convener of the panel.

