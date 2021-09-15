STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stories in silver

Dentist and jewellery designer Dr Sneha Robin is trying to popularise silver accessories through her contemporary designs

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: A dentist by profession, Dr Sneha Robin’s journey as a silver jewellery designer started quite unexpectedly. Fascinated by her mother’s paper craft skills, young Sneha tried her hand at making accessories with paper beads and other materials using her ‘jewellery tool’ — an orthodontic plier. Wanting to make the pieces more durable, she turned to pure silver. For the last nine years, the dentist-turned jewellery designer and her husband Rev Robin Varghese have been running a successful online venture called MACS jewelry.

Conceived in 2012, the brand, with its  92.5 hallmark exquisite collections, aims to make people understand the importance of investing in pure silver. “Silver is the new gold. It is more affordable and stylish,” says Sneha.

Sneha had no prior experience in jewellery design when she started. “I believe my orthodontic skills and the tools I have helped me explore this skill set,” she quips. Once the site started developing traffic, she started delegating work to well-trained artisans with years of experience. “I do a mix and match and make certain alterations when required,” she adds.

Her jewellery comes in pure silver, kundan brass, silver look-alikes, and authentic vintage tribal collections with 70-80 per cent purity. Kadas, statement finger rings, oversized earrings and neckpieces fall under authentic tribal collections.

 “The silver look-alikes category was made to cater for those who cannot afford pure silver. Certain designs made in pure silver are also recreated at a much lower price,” says Sneha. MACS’s chokers, long chains, earrings, nose pins, anklets, and bracelets are designed to blend effortlessly with traditional and western outfits. Sneha also offers gold-plated silver collections. “The Kundan bridal collections are crafted in 92.5 sterling silver and coated in 24k gold. These are popular among Tamil and Telugu brides,” informs Sneha.

The intricate pieces of work also feature stonework, Kemp stones, kundan, and semiprecious ones like turquoise, pearls, onyx and garnet. Buy from: www.macsjewelry.com

