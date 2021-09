By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, a 60-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead on a railway track at Pulinchodu near Aluva on Tuesday. The duo seems to have killed themselves by jumping in front of a speeding train around 10.30am, the police said.

The deceased are Philomina of Thaikattukara, and her daughter, Abhaya, 33. According to the police, a preliminary inquiry indicates that family issues might have been the reason for the duo taking the extreme step.