Burglar who evaded cops for 22 years runs out of luck

Kanakaraj finally picked up from Aluva for thefts in two shops

Published: 16th September 2021 05:19 AM

Kanakaraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During the day, he would roam around the city and identify shops to break into. At night, he would sleep next to the shop. And around midnight, he would break in and decamp with valuables. This was how inter-state burglar Kanakaraj, 40, of Lakshmipuram North Street in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, operated. He used matchboxes instead of a torch to see at night and never used a mobile phone, making it hard for the police to catch him. And for the past 22 years, he had succeeded. However, his luck finally ran out when he was picked up from the Aluva railway station premises on Tuesday night, in connection with thefts in two Aluva shops in two consecutive days.

A specialist in breaking and entering shops, Kanakaraj was responsible for a spate of robberies in Kochi city, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts, as well as in Tamil Nadu.  Following the thefts at the shops located on the bypass road in Aluva on Sunday and Monday, district police chief (Ernakulam Rural) K Karthick constituted a special investigation team. The team checked the CCTV visuals from the electrical shop, from where Rs 9,000 was taken on Monday, and found that the same person had broken into a textile shop the previous day and decamped with apparel worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,000 cash. 

The team, which intensified its probe, found Kanakaraj under suspicious circumstances on the railway station premises. When he was questioned, Kanakaraj attacked the officers and tried to flee, but was nabbed. The stolen garments were recovered. 

“Kanakaraj always moved between various places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to commit the thefts. He confessed to being involved in several thefts under the Kochi North, South and Central, Palarivattom, Alappuzha, Kayamkulam and Thrissur East police stations. He is also involved in break-ins in Coimbatore, Thiruchirappilly and Kulasekharam in Tamil Nadu,” said an officer who was part of the investigation team. 

Kanakaraj spent the money from the loot to live a luxurious life and on drugs, said the police.  Kanakaraj operated all the thefts while on the run for the past 22 years. He was arrested by Thrissur police in 1999 for theft. After being released, he continued evading officers of the two states. This time, he was arrested while he was planning to operate another break-in in Aluva. “A special inquiry will be carried out into the crimes he committed,” said Karthick. He said additional police personnel would be deployed on patrolling duty in Aluva. A team led by Aluva East Inspector C L Sudheer arrested Kanakaraj. His arrest was recorded on Wednesday.

Comments

