Continue Covid vaccination for prisoners: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered that the administration of Covid vaccine to prisoners and others in central prisons and other jails in the state be continued under the supervision of the director-general of Prisons and Correctional Services, Thiruvananthapuram.

The court issued the order on August 27 while disposing of a suo motu case initiated on a letter from a prisoner who said they were not being vaccinated. The government submitted that there were only 4,808 prisoners in the state’s prisons and most of them had received the first dose. The government said it had taken special initiatives to vaccinate prisoners of different age groups.