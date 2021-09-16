Kottuvally winter vegetable farming begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Utilising the favourable weather condition in Ernakulam, Kottuvally panchayat began winter vegetable farming across all wards on Wednesday. Aimed at creating a culture of regular farming among the residents of the panchayat, the initiative is being implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department.

“We are aiming to create a culture that promotes agro cultivation among the younger generation. Our initiative involves all residents of the panchayat and hopefully, it will bring forth a lifestyle change among them,” said K S Shaji, president, Kottuvally panchayat after kickstarting the project by planting saplings with the pastoral students of Carmelaram Priory in Kottuvally.

Vegetable saplings included that of cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, beetroot, broccoli and others. Panchayat member Sumayya, Paravur agriculture assistant director Jisha P H, Kottuvally agriculture officer K C Raihana, agriculture assistant S K Shinu were present.