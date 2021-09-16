Make ‘Better Batter’ better!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: A marine biologist by profession, Maria Paul Thottan delved into baking full-time four years ago. Intrigued by her mother-in-law’s baking skills, the Kochi-native decided to give it a shot. Maria received her first lessons in baking decorative cakes from her mother-in-law herself. “I used to bake even before I got my hands on decorative cakes. Through my mother-in-law, I realsied I wanted to take up baking full-time. That is how Better Batter Cupcakery came into being,” says Maria.

Initially, she was focusing on cupcakes. But Better Batter transformed itself into a venture that specialises in birthday cakes soon. The homegrown brand is known for its innovative fondant-based cakes, buttercream, and ganache. Chocolate indulgence, rum caramel — vanilla cake made with rum caramel buttercream and a filling of the same, salted caramel and red velvet, are some of the flavours that have a separate fan base. “Since the brand’s inception, these flavours were bestsellers. Out of all these, the traditional red velvet with cream cheese frosting still grabs the spotlight,” adds Maria.

Better Batter also offers, Lavender lemon and honey cake, rose lemon pistachio, matcha green tea and white chocolate, and the hibiscus cupcake. “Kerala is not yet mainstream in these flavours. The bright pink colour hibiscus cupcakes are made with the extract of the natural hibiscus flower,” says Maria.

Her collection includes a three-tier- cake that dons angel wings, Onam cuisine cupcakes, and even a Jack Daniel’s themed cake. When clients run out of design inputs, Maria carves the treat based on their interests. “I recently did a cake for a Judge, who recently retired, based on his interest I added details on his interest in Kerala history, detailings on relaxed retired life as well as his court life,” says Maria.

Apart from enticing people with her novelty cakes, Maria is willing to explore and try out different recipes. Recently the 30-year-old released an elegant ‘Macaron cake.’ Made with almond powder, it doesn’t have any cake element- an alternative for those who want to try something new other than a cake on their special day.

“Since macarons are small-sized it is not possible to try out different filling. But this big-sized version has more texture, and it will make it taste a lot better than it would when its small,” she says.

Macaron cakes are available in pistachio crumble, caramel praline, and Belgium chocolate. “Pistachio was the best-seller, as the proper crunch element was present,” adds Maria.

