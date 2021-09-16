Now, cops get emails with bomb threats for Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), police stations in Kochi are being bombarded with emails of a possible bomb attack on the PSU’s premises, where India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) is undergoing final phase construction. The emails, claiming that a bomb has been planted on the CSL’s premises and that it will blast any time, were sent to the official IDs of the Central and South police stations on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Since August 24, CSL officials have been receiving emails with the bomb threat. Seven CSL officials have received the emails so far. Following a complaint from the CSL, police registered a case and started a probe last week.

“In recent days, emails with the same threatening content were received on the official email IDs of the Central and South police stations. The IP address of the sender in the emails sent to the CSL and the police stations is the same. It is a spoofed address,” said a police officer.

The emails say the bomb will explode if CSL authorities fail to pay $2 lakh in bitcoins. The sender claims he is under immense pressure from Pakistani agents. Over 20 emails with the same content has been received since August 24.

The police have registered a case under IT ACT Section 66F (cyber terrorism) and IPC Section 384 (extortion). Section 66F of the IT Act can attract an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).