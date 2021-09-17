Police officer gives salute to Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Suresh Gopi, who courted controversy for demanding a salute from a police officer, was given a full salute by a police officer of Cheranelloor police station in the city when the actor turned Member of Parliament (MP) arrived at Cheranelloor to inaugurate an event on Thursday.

Sub Inspector Sam Lesly said he decided to give salute to Suresh Gopi because he holds him in high regard. "There was no compulsion to give him a salute. I gave him the salute because I respect him as an artist and a good human being. He is a national award-winning actor. There is nothing wrong in giving him a salute," the officer said adding that the actor approached him and spoke to him when he saw him saluting.

Suresh Gopi was in Cheranelloor to distribute coconut saplings as part of the BJP's state-wide programme to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a member of Coconut Development Board (CDB), he also launched a programme to distribute 25,000 coconut saplings in each district.