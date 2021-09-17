STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two fishing boats capsize near sea wall

Published: 17th September 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

The fishermen left Kasimedu fishing harbour off the Chennai coast on July 7.

(For representational purposes.)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two fibre boats used by traditional fishermen rammed against the sea wall and capsized near INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of Indian Navy at Fort Kochi on Thursday. 

According to the Navy, three fishing boats got grounded near the sea wall due to inclement weather and high swells near INS Dronacharya around 9.30 am. While two boats capsized, the third was saved and taken to Vypeen harbour. Six fishermen on board the boats swam to the shore and were rescued by the Navy and coastal police.

The two boats — Vallarpadathamma and Thampuran — which ventured into the sea early on Thursday morning were caught in strong winds and rammed against the sea wall.

