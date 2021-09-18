Bike-sharing service launched at Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To encourage sustainable and pollution-free commuting on campus, Infopark launched MYBYK app-based bike-sharing service on Friday. Bikes will be available for hire at nine different locations across Infopark. Users can simply install the MYBYK app and start using it. The project is an extension of the MYBYK service launched earlier across the city in association with Kochi Metro.

The bike service is available at minimal cost and is an eco-friendly commuting option. Earlier, John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks and Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro jointly inaugurated the service.