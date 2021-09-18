Digital hub of opportunities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission will soon launch The Digital Hub, one of world’s largest product development centres for technology startups in Kalamassery . The hub, planned in 2-lakh sqft space, will be the incubator for futuristic designs and prototypes

Kerala’s tryst with information technology has been scaling new heights in the last few years. Alongside expansion plans of multinational corporations, the state’s startup industry is also heralding a silent revolution. Led by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), innumerable ventures under Kerala Technological Innovation Zone (KTIZ) are in the pipeline.

The latest among them is the launch of The Digital Hub, planned as part of Phase II development of KTIZ. Touted as one of the world’s largest product development centres for technology startups, the hub is coming up in a 2-lakh sqft space, with special focus on innovative designs and prototypes.

The facility will also house a design incubator, healthcare incubator, centre of excellence for mouser electronics, co-working spaces, design studios, investor’s hive and innovation centre. “The facility will be open for international organisations and institutions to build world-class products. It will also function as a one-stop solution in product design and development for software and hardware components like AI, Robotics, AR/VR, Internet of Things (IoT) and Natural Language Processing (NLP),” said a KSUM official. Moreover, the Phase II expansion by another 3.40 lakh sqft will include three more buildings. The entire project is being developed using funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“The digital hub is coming up in the first building under Phase II expansion. The 2-lakh sqft facility also has a theatre with a seating capacity of 500, office spaces, training centre, studio, conference rooms, meeting rooms, cafeteria and vehicle parking area. The hub has the potential to create over 2,500 jobs across nearly 200 startups,” said the official.

Affordable cancer treatment

KSUM and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) are also jointly setting up the Centre for Biomedical Research, Innovation and Commercialisation in Cancer at the hub. It offers biotech, biomedical and AI labs, incubation space and support systems to build affordable remedies for cancer. The centre, coming up in 11,000 sqft, will incubate 29 healthcare startups that focus on biotech, biomedical, deep tech or fintech-related cancer diagnostics and therapeutic solution development. “It will be India’s first focused Cancer Research Incubator and will soon partner with other cancer centres of the National Cancer Grid and Kerala Cancer Care Grid, industrial leaders and commercialisation experts to provide the best and most affordable treatment technology,” said the official.

Design Incubator 22,400-sqft

A 22,400-sqft design incubator is also coming up as part of the digital hub. The incubator will promote design-based startups and creative talents and provide shared working space, meeting rooms, training rooms, break rooms and more.

DIGITAL HUB IN A NUTSHELL

Area: 2 lakh sqft

Facilities

Incubator/accelerator space

Centres of excellence

Product launchpad for int’l companies .Theatre with 500 seating capacity

Office spaces-Training centre

Studio -Conference rooms

Meeting rooms -Cafeteria

Vehicle parking

KSUM’S KTIZ

Kerala Technological Innovation Zone was established as a world-class infrastructure facility for multi-sector technology incubators to nurture their start-ups and support homegrown enterprises. The 13.2-acre zone comprises built-up start-up modules, high-end fabrication labs, research and development facilities, and commercial office spaces.

Third phase for future

KTIZ Phase-III expansion is on its way and KSUM has signed an MoU with Software Technology Park of India in 2016. The third phase will come upon 1.2 acres of land and is expected to house incubators and space for scaling up companies that create a complete ecosystem for entrepreneurs. It will have facilities like incubation space, and discussion/meeting rooms.