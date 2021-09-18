STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Digital hub of opportunities

Kerala’s tryst with information technology has been scaling new heights in the last few years.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission will soon launch The Digital Hub, one of world’s largest product development centres for technology startups in Kalamassery . The hub, planned in 2-lakh sqft space, will be the incubator for futuristic designs and prototypes

Kerala’s tryst with information technology has been scaling new heights in the last few years. Alongside expansion plans of multinational corporations, the state’s startup industry is also heralding a silent revolution. Led by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), innumerable ventures under Kerala Technological Innovation Zone (KTIZ) are in the pipeline.

The latest among them is the launch of The Digital Hub, planned as part of Phase II development of KTIZ. Touted as one of the world’s largest product development centres for technology startups, the hub is coming up in a 2-lakh sqft space, with special focus on innovative designs and prototypes.

The facility will also house a design incubator, healthcare incubator, centre of excellence for mouser electronics, co-working spaces, design studios, investor’s hive and innovation centre. “The facility will be open for international organisations and institutions to build world-class products. It will also function as a one-stop solution in product design and development for software and hardware components like AI, Robotics, AR/VR, Internet of Things (IoT) and Natural Language Processing (NLP),” said a KSUM official. Moreover, the Phase II expansion by another 3.40 lakh sqft will include three more buildings. The entire project is being developed using funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“The digital hub is coming up in the first building under Phase II expansion. The 2-lakh sqft facility also has a theatre with a seating capacity of 500, office spaces, training centre, studio, conference rooms, meeting rooms, cafeteria and vehicle parking area. The hub has the potential to create over 2,500 jobs across nearly 200 startups,” said the official.

Affordable cancer treatment
KSUM and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) are also jointly setting up the Centre for Biomedical Research, Innovation and Commercialisation in Cancer at the hub. It offers biotech, biomedical and AI labs, incubation space and support systems to build affordable remedies for cancer. The centre, coming up in 11,000 sqft, will incubate 29 healthcare startups that focus on biotech, biomedical, deep tech or fintech-related cancer diagnostics and therapeutic solution development. “It will be India’s first focused Cancer Research Incubator and will soon partner with other cancer centres of the National Cancer Grid and Kerala Cancer Care Grid, industrial leaders and commercialisation experts to provide the best and most affordable treatment technology,” said the official.

Design Incubator 22,400-sqft

A 22,400-sqft design incubator is also coming up as part of the digital hub. The incubator will promote design-based startups and creative talents and provide shared working space, meeting rooms, training rooms, break rooms and more.

DIGITAL HUB IN A NUTSHELL

Area: 2 lakh sqft
Facilities
Incubator/accelerator space
Centres of excellence 
Product launchpad for int’l companies .Theatre with 500 seating capacity
Office spaces-Training centre
Studio -Conference rooms
Meeting rooms -Cafeteria
Vehicle parking

KSUM’S KTIZ
Kerala Technological Innovation Zone was established as a world-class infrastructure facility for multi-sector technology incubators to nurture their start-ups and support homegrown enterprises. The 13.2-acre zone comprises built-up start-up modules, high-end fabrication labs, research and development facilities,  and commercial office spaces. 

Third phase for future
KTIZ Phase-III expansion is on its way and KSUM has signed an MoU with Software Technology Park of India in 2016. The third phase will come upon 1.2 acres of land and is expected to house incubators and space for scaling up companies that create a complete ecosystem for entrepreneurs. It will have facilities like incubation space, and discussion/meeting rooms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp