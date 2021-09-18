Kochi Corp picks three ventures for VIP project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Venture Initiation Program launched by the Kochi Corporation to promote women-led businesses has selected three organisations for their pilot project. Acemoney, a mobile application that helps people to access their ATM cards from the comfort of their homes and two ventures from the Kudumbashree — Janakeeya Hotel and Cloth Bag Unit — will become part of the six-week-long project.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhi kode Laboratory for Innovation Ventur ing and Entrepreneurship (IIMK-LIVE) will provide training and directions to the three ventures. If the pilot project turns successful, the programme will give way for an Integrated Support Platform for Women Entrepreneurship Project Centres in the city.