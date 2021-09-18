Kochi Corporation set to embrace e-governance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A decade old uncertainty that hung over the Kochi corporation’s e-governance system is gradually dissipating as the civic body has finally started implementing the digital system. As part of that, the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) — the implementing agency for e-governance — has started issuing certificates online for deaths and births registered after September 7.

“Based on the state government approval, all hospitals in the city have completed the installation of the IKM software. Currently, we can provide death and birth certificates registered after September 7. The software will soon be equipped to provide digital certificates for deaths and births registered earlier once the data is fully transferred to the IKM server from the TCS server,” Mayor M Anilkumar told reporters on Friday.

The mayor said building taxes can also be soon remitted through IKM’s Sanjaya software. In addition to paying taxes online, people can also download building ownership and other certificates. The corporation will set up a payment gateway facility with the support of 36 banks. The civic body has also started accepting building applications online through the intelligent building plan management system. So far, 67 applications have been approved and permits issued.

Robots to be deployed to clean drains

Mayor M Anilkumar said robots will be deployed to clean drains and culverts in the city. “The Cochin Shipyard has agreed to provide CSR funds to procure a robot developed by a start up firm. Kochi Corporation was selected to represent the State in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav that would be held at Lucknow from September 27. The project will be implemented based on that,” said the mayor.