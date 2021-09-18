STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Let’s go kayaking!

Are you a aquasports enthusiast who wants to test the waters? Get in touch with Vaishali Deo and Vijay D Deo!

Published: 18th September 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

PICS: A SANESH

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you love water sports, especially kayaking? Do you wish to get trained in it? If so, you should check with Vaishali Deo and her father Vijay D Deo. The father-daughter duo is on a mission to promote the Kayaking culture in Kerala. “Despite having rich, navigable water trails, we do not produce many participants in watersports at the Olympics Games in the Kayaking and Canoeing sections. If we promote water sports enough, this could change in a few years,” says Vijay, who has an international powerboat licence.

“Kayaking is not just an adventure sport, it helps you relax and soothes your mind and soul while you cruise with nature. There are several benefits to Kayaking. It’s a workout for the body and mind,” says the 71-year-old. “Kayaking has kept me still young and fit,” he smiles.

Vijay believes that the people of Kerala have the legacy of commuting on boats. Many still rely on water bodies to travel to work or do daily chores. “Treading water is muscle memory for most Malayalis. Olympic games have nearly 27 medals to offer under the Canoeing and Kayaking category and we could put more of our people there,” he says.

Vaishali is also a passionate kayaker and the vice president of Cochin Paddle Club, an active fraternity that spearheads most of the kayaking events in Kochi. Vijay Deo’s Lhasa Ayurveda and Wellness Resort at Eloor is just 20 mins away from the city and has been the hub for kayaking enthusiasts of Kochi.  “We also conduct workshops on kayaking to provide exposure to all age groups,” said Vaishali.

On July 25th, Vijay and Vaishali, with seventeen others, kayaked in solidarity with the Olympics canoeing/kayaking Event that commenced on the same day. “We started from Lhasa Resort and paddled through the tributaries and brackish lagoons of Kochi’s waterways,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp