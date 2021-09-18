Let’s go kayaking!

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Do you love water sports, especially kayaking? Do you wish to get trained in it? If so, you should check with Vaishali Deo and her father Vijay D Deo. The father-daughter duo is on a mission to promote the Kayaking culture in Kerala. “Despite having rich, navigable water trails, we do not produce many participants in watersports at the Olympics Games in the Kayaking and Canoeing sections. If we promote water sports enough, this could change in a few years,” says Vijay, who has an international powerboat licence.

“Kayaking is not just an adventure sport, it helps you relax and soothes your mind and soul while you cruise with nature. There are several benefits to Kayaking. It’s a workout for the body and mind,” says the 71-year-old. “Kayaking has kept me still young and fit,” he smiles.

Vijay believes that the people of Kerala have the legacy of commuting on boats. Many still rely on water bodies to travel to work or do daily chores. “Treading water is muscle memory for most Malayalis. Olympic games have nearly 27 medals to offer under the Canoeing and Kayaking category and we could put more of our people there,” he says.

Vaishali is also a passionate kayaker and the vice president of Cochin Paddle Club, an active fraternity that spearheads most of the kayaking events in Kochi. Vijay Deo’s Lhasa Ayurveda and Wellness Resort at Eloor is just 20 mins away from the city and has been the hub for kayaking enthusiasts of Kochi. “We also conduct workshops on kayaking to provide exposure to all age groups,” said Vaishali.

On July 25th, Vijay and Vaishali, with seventeen others, kayaked in solidarity with the Olympics canoeing/kayaking Event that commenced on the same day. “We started from Lhasa Resort and paddled through the tributaries and brackish lagoons of Kochi’s waterways,” she said.