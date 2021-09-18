STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road to exploration: Trio travels from Thiruvananthapuram to Kashmir on foot

Travelling can be fun even when you don’t have a single penny in your pocket.

Ashik Mohammed, Hamza and Rayees on the way to Kashmir

By Steni Simon
KOCHI: Travelling can be fun even when you don’t have a single penny in your pocket. And who can explain it better than the three youngsters from the capital city who embarked on a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kashmir, on foot?

Through this adventurous journey, Ashik Mohammed, Hamza and Rayees aim to spread the message that one doesn’t really need money to travel and explore places. The trio, who started their journey from Attingal on August 15 has now reached Srinagar, covering around 1,500 km by foot and the rest of the distance by hitch-hiking. 

“Though we had planned to complete the expedition in 60 days, we hope that we will be able to complete it before that. We travelled across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Orissa and finally reached Srinagar and are just a few more kilometres away from reaching our destination,” says Ashik.

Though the love for travelling is one of the reasons behind their new adventure, it was the pandemic that prompted them to come up with the plan. Having completed a diploma in Automotive Engineering, Ashik and Hamza who are in their 20’s were employed in an event management firm. They met Rayees, who had completed a diploma in Computer hardware/ software engineering in their new firm. But the trio was out of work during the lockdown. “Though we had done hitch-hiking from Thiruvananthapuram to Dhanushkodi about two years back, we thought of doing it across the country to boost our confidence and spread the message on travelling safely,” says the trio.

“This is our first-ever long-distance walking and hitch-hiking expedition. Though we had to face some challenges, we didn’t go through any unpleasant experiences and people were very supportive in all the states that we covered. We covered some distance by walk during mornings and hitch-hiked during evenings. While some were curious to know the purpose of our expedition, others helped us with food and other necessities,” says Ashik.

They are travelling with just minimum luggage, a stove, a few basic food essentials such as rice, pickle and a foldable tent to spend their night. “Since most of the states are asking for vaccination certificates and RT-PCR test results, we have taken all the necessary documents. Travelling as a backpacker might be challenging but it brings one closer to experience different cultures and people. Even though people are still unaware of the concept of hitch-hiking, many vehicles stopped before us and asked if we needed a ride,” says the backpackers. After reaching Kashmir, the trio plan to stay there for a month before returning.

