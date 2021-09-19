Journalist and author KM Roy passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KM Roy, popular journalist and author, passed away at his residence in Kadavanthra, here, on Saturday. He was 82. A reporter, columnist, cultural activist and public speaker, Roy started his journalism career with the Malayalam daily Keralaprakasam in 1962 while pursuing his MA at Maharaja’s College.

He worked with various English and Malayalam dailies before retiring in 2002. Since then, he has been writing columns. His funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Church, Thevara, on Sunday.

“Roy was known for his writings. His adamant personality on maintaining purity in the social and political activities always reflected through his writings. His reports were analytical and highlighted the freedom of people to know. His demise is an irreparable loss,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in his message.

Roy also wrote the biography of social activist Mathai Manjooran, three novels and two travelogues. The state government had presented him with Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award, the highest honour for mediapersons.