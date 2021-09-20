Despite salary delays, Asha workers help meet COVID vaccination goal in Kochi

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to achieve 100% vaccination by the end of this month.

And Asha workers are playing a pivotal role in the endeavour. From preparing lists to ensuring vaccination for those eligible, they are at the forefront tying up loose ends and coordinating the vaccination drive at the grassroot level.

Along with the routine health and palliative duties, Asha workers are handling Covid and vaccination duties, more or less on a daily basis.

“Now the priority is for vaccination duty,” said Faseela, Asha worker in charge of the Vennala ward.

“Health officials share the details of vaccine doses available at hospitals, and if there is any slot vacant, they let us know. We have already prepared a list of those who have taken the jab and those who are as yet unvaccinated. We get in touch with those who are yet to be vaccinated and ensure that everyone takes the jab. Also, if anyone in the ward tests Covid positive, we get them medicines and ensure family members are in quarantine.”

“The number of Asha workers varies with the population of a particular ward. Initially, people were reluctant and it was really difficult to convince them to take the vaccine. Now almost everyone is ready for vaccination. In my ward, almost 80% of people above 18 have taken the jab,” she said.

Meanwhile, four municipalities — Piravom, Muvattupuzha, Angamaly and Aluva—and at least nine panchayats in the district have so far achieved nearly 100% first dose vaccination of all above 18.

“All councillors have been directed to adopt ways to get the maximum number of eligible people vaccinated to prevent a possible Covid spread,” said District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan.

The one complaint Asha workers have is that they are not paid fairly for the amount of work they put in to achieve the various goals.

“The monthly salary is fixed at Rs 6,000 while Rs 2,000 is added as incentives and health duty pay. Often the payment is delayed. I have still not received my Rs 2,000 incentive for August” said an Asha worker in Mamangalam.