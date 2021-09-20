Kalady sex racket case: Police probe human trafficking angle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a 22-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was also picked up from a hotel in Kalady on Saturday, the police are investigating whether more women from other states have fallen prey to the flesh trade racket which has spread its wings across the district.

The police have started looking into the human trafficking angle in the case after receiving visuals of several girls from the mobile phones of the arrested persons.

Of these, a large number of girls belong to other states, said a source with the investigation team.

More persons are likely to be arrested as the team has got the list of several customers who have been in regular contact with the racket.

“A special team has been constituted to carry out the investigation. We are looking into all angles including human trafficking,” said Rural SP K Karthick.

Acting on a tip-off received by the SP, the police on Saturday raided the hotel and arrested five suspects, including the Madhya Pradesh woman.

The racket was allegedly run by Ebin, 33, of Mookkannoor in Angamaly. The other members arrested are Jagan, 24, of Kollam; Noyal, 21, of Vengoor, Angamaly; Dhanesh, 29, of Payyannur; and Sudheesh, 36, of Rayamangalam.

According to the police, the gang charged Rs 12,000 from each customer. Ebin is the kingpin of the gang, said a police officer. Sudheesh and Dhaneesh, who are running the hotel, arranged facilities for customers.

The girls arrive from various places including other states.

“Of the Rs 12,000, the girls were paid Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per customer and the majority of them took up this as a job,” said a police officer. A detailed inquiry is on to find out how the girl from Madhya Pradesh was lured to the racket.