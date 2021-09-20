Kerala cops clueless as rape survivor refuses to cooperate with investigation

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Having arrested an accused in a rape case, the police is clueless on going forward with the investigation as the complainant has refused to cooperate in collecting evidence.

That includes a medical test to prove her pregnancy which she claimed had resulted from her sexual relationship with him.

The complainant, who is married and a mother of two, had claimed to have conceived after the sexual relationship with the man. She also alleged that he had decamped with her gold ornaments.

But the police couldn’t collect any evidence after she refused to cooperate with the probe.

Though the police arrested Praveen, 29, of Badakanoor, Karnataka, on August 30 in a case registered at Thrikkakara police station, he was released on bail by a lower court on September 13 based on the findings in the case diary.

“We have to arrest the person as the case has been registered under Section 376(2)(n) of IPC. We need to collect more evidence to prove the allegations of robbery against him,” said an officer.

The two had physical relationship between August 2019 and January 2020 at the woman’s apartment in Kakkanad after he promised to marry her.

The complainant said when she became pregnant, he reneged on his promise and left for his native place in Karnataka. Police officers said the case diary was presented before the court.

“It is crystal clear from her statements that on all occasions of sexual encounter, she had extended full assent and cooperated with the man,” the court observed.

“She had given a statement that Praveen was introduced to the caretaker and others of the flat complex, where she was residing, as her brother,” the officer said.

The court, which perused her statements in detail, took a decision in favour of Praveen observing that it was clear that during the time when she had continued her sexual relationship with Praveen, she was the wife of another man, and got herself identified and revealed to others in that capacity.

“Being so, the contention of the petitioner that she accorded consent to the accused for sexual relationship believing his marriage offer is a riddle too hard to be swallowed without a pinch of salt,” the court observed.

As per the report submitted by the police, though the woman had complained that Praveen had decamped with her gold ornaments and cash on January 8, 2020 when he came to her flat for the last time, the robbery charges against him were dropped after the complainant failed to produce evidence despite repeated demands.

The case diary also mentioned the complainant’s refusal to undergo medical examination to prove her claim of being pregnant.

“We have no idea what all charges will hold against the accused. We will try to collect more evidence,” the officer said.