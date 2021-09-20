Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan opens smart office to address complaints

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Moving with the times, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has set up a smart office to make grievance redressal easy for people in his constituency.

Instead of waiting for an appointment to meet the MLA and submit a memorandum, people can submit their complaints, suggestions and views via his interactive website (https://www.talktomathew.com).

The smart office also aims at propagating a message of ‘employement culture’, as students in the constituency can work part time at the office. Work internship will be provided to those pursuing professional courses.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the office at Vallakkalil Junction in Muvattupuzha here. Kuzhalnadan said he aims to start a new job culture by providing part-time jobs to students.