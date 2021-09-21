STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp and water authority to geotag public taps

The dispute between the corporation and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) regarding the number of public taps and their billing has been going on for several years. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dispute between the corporation and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) regarding the number of public taps and their billing has been going on for several years. To bring an end to this and make the system more transparent, a joint inspection of public taps across the district was started by the corporation and KWA officials on Monday.

The effort is to streamline water supply in the district. Based on existing records, “the corporation pays the water tax to KWA for the public taps. Decades ago, the city had public taps in all nooks and corners. We don’t have the updated number of public taps in use. The argument is that the city does not have as many public taps as claimed by the KWA. Through this inspection, we are aiming to record the number of all public taps in the corporation through Geographic Information System (GIS),” said Mayor M Anilkumar. 

The joint inspection for ascertaining the number of public taps in the Kaloor, Karuvelipady, Pallimukku, and Vyttila sub-divisions follows  the meeting between the mayor and KWA managing director last week.“On KWA website, a GIS link is available where the public taps (tagged with GIS) will appear on a map. This system helps record the number of public taps and makes the system transparent. Nearly 80 per cent of  geotagging of  public taps has been completed and the remaining 20 per cent will be done with this joint inspection,” said Jochan Joseph, superintending engineer, CH Circle Kochi, KWA. 

“GIS will enable us to develop efficient maintenance strategies for water supply and sewerage systems,” he added. According to KWA data, there are nearly 5,500 public taps in the district which are in use.

